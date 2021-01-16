Campaigns like taali-thali kept India's morale high during covid pandemic: PM

NEW DELHI: Campaigns like taali-thali and the lighting of diyas kept the morale of the country high during the initial days of the covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while launching the vaccination drive on Saturday.

Modi stressed on the importance of “Dawaai bhi, kadai bhi" (yes to vaccine, yes to caution), warning that any laxity in adopting covid-19 appropriate behaviour may derail efforts to keep the pandemic in check.

Recalling the initial days of the crisis in his 30-minute speech, Modi said that two weeks before the first covid case in the country was detected on 30 January 2020, India had formed a high-level committee.

“India had started proper surveillance exactly one year ago from today. On 17 January 2020, India issued its first advisory and India was among the first nations to start screening of passengers at airports," he said.

The prime minister said that India passed the test of discipline and patience during the Janata Curfew, adding that it (Janata Curfew) prepared the country psychologically for the lockdown that followed.

“The morale of the country was kept high with campaigns like taali-thali and the lighting of diyas," he said.

The prime minister also talked about the evacuation of Indians stuck abroad. “At a time when many countries had left their citizens stranded in China, India evacuated not only Indians but also citizens of other countries," he said.

The prime minister said that India’s response to the crisis has been acknowledged globally. It was a fine example of the integrated and unified response from the Centre, states, local governments and social bodies who performed efficiently in unison, Modi said.

India’s total active caseload as on Saturday was 211,033, which accounts for 2% of the total positive cases.

Around 80.81% of the new cases are from 8 states and Union territories (UTs). Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,624. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,145, while West Bengal reported 708 new cases.

As many as 175 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Six states/UTs account for 69.14% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (45). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 23 and 16 daily deaths, respectively.

The total tally of covid-19 cases reached 1,05,43,800 with 15,207 fresh covid-19 cases and the toll touched 153,330 as on Saturday.

