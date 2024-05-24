‘Can a divine be eligible for Indian citizenship?’ Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi's ‘God sent me’ remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that God has sent him. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor criticized him over not ‘born biologically’ remark.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his not ‘born biologically' remark. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a snippet in which PM Modi said, “I am convinced I was not born biologically, God sent me".