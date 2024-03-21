Can Arvind Kejriwal run his office from prison?

Can Arvind Kejriwal run government from behind the bars? Here is what the law says
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Running office from behind the bars is logistically impractical, but there is no law that stops a Chief Minister from doing so. As per the law, a CM can only be disqualified or removed from office when he or she is convicted in a case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on March 21 arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The arrest came after Kejriwal skipped nine summons by the investigating agency in the case.
