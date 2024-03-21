Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on March 21 arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The arrest came after Kejriwal skipped nine summons by the investigating agency in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hours before his arrest, the High Court refused to provide Kejriwal protection from the arrest. Arvind Kejriwal has become the second Opposition Chief Minister to be arrested by ED in less than two months. Before him, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in February by ED in connection with a graft case. Soren was, however, replaced by his party colleague Champai Soren as the new CM of Jharkhand.

Ever since the ED issued summons to Kejriwal in November, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have maintained that he will not resign and instead run the government from behind the bars. But can an arrested Chief Minister run office from behind the bars?

Delhi government minister Atishi said on Thursday, soon after Kejriwal's arrest, that he will not resign as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Here is what the law says.

Protection from arrest? President of India and Governors of states and Union Territories are the only constitutional post holders who are immure from civil and criminal proceedings until his/her term ends, as per the law. Article 361 of the Constitution says that the President of India and Governors of states are not answerable to any court of law for "any act done in discharge of their official duties".

But the immunity doesn't cover the Prime Ministers or Chief Ministers who are treated as equals in front of the Constitution that advocates the Right to Equality before the law. Yet, they are not disqualified just by an arrest.

Can Arvind Kejriwal run his office from prison? Running office from behind the bars is logistically impractical, but there is no law that stops a Chief Minister from doing so. As per the law, a Chief Minister can only be disqualified or removed from office when he is convicted in any case. In the case of Arvind Kejriwal, he is yet to be convicted.

The Representation of the People Act, 1951 has disqualification provisions for certain offences but a conviction of anyone holding the office is mandatory.

The Chief Minister can lose the top job under only two conditions - loss of majority support in the assembly or through a successful no-confidence motion against the government in power that the Chief Minister leads.

Yet, running government from behind the bar won't be easy for the Kejriwal. Already two of his former cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are behind bars. Kejriwal, however, doesn't have any portfolio in his cabinet.

Blast from the past There have been many cases of Chief Ministers getting arrested. Kejriwal is, in fact, the second Chief Minister to be arrested within two months.

In some cases, the Chief Minister resigned soon after or before the arrest. The case of Hemant Soren, who was arrested on January 31 this year, is a recent example. Soren resigned before the arrest by the ED only to be replaced by Champai Soren. The Jharkhand government comprising Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress party, among others, survived.

Way back in 1997, Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Bihar’s CM, was convicted of corruption in the fodder scam and was sentenced to prison. He resigned from office and appointed his wife Rabri Devi as the Chief Minister.

J Jayalalithaa of Tamil Nadu was the first Chief Minister of India to be convicted while serving in office. In 2014, Jayalalithaa was convicted for the third time in the Disproportionate Assets case, sentenced to four-year imprisonment and automatically disqualified as the Chief Minister. Eventually she resigned and was replaced by O Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister.



