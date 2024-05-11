‘Can change friends, not neighbours’: Omar Abdullah invokes AB Vajpayee on Mani Shankar Aiyar's ‘respect Pak’ remark
Responding to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'respect Pakistan' remark, Abdullah invoked former PM and BJP leader AB Vajpayee's stance on maintaining ties with Pakistan, urging new governments to facilitate talks.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on May 11 invoked former Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee while pushing for talks between India and Pakistan after new government comes at the Centre post Lok Sabha Elections 2024.