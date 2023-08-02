Can Delhi ordinance bill win the number test for PM Modi govt? Check who will support and who will vote against the bill1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Delhi ordinance bill likely to pass with comfortable majority in Parliament.
The Delhi ordinance bill is expected to comfortably pass the half-way mark in Parliament after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal assured the Centre that they will support the bill.
While the BJP-led NDA lacks a full majority in the Rajya Sabha, the backing of BJD, which has nine MPs in Rajya Sabha, and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy, which has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, ensure the bill can now easily attain the required support.
Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members, and currently, 7 seats are vacant. So if all 238 existing members vote, the halfway mark would be 120.
The BJP-led government claims to have a solid backing of 127 members out of the existing 238, inching comfortably above the halfway mark of 120. This includes - 103 members of BJP and allies in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sources close to the development also cited, the ruling party is also confident of the support of five nominated and one independent MPs.
Furthermore, the government has secured the support of regional parties like BJD and YSRCP.
Apart from this, a NDTV report said N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Mayawati's BSP, which have one MP each in the upper house, are also likely to support the bill.
Around 109 MPs, including members from the 26-member opposition alliance INDIA and Independents are set to vote against the bill replacing the contentious Delhi services ordinance.
Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 have a presence in Rajya Sabha and have 101 MPs collectively. Apart from that, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has seven Rajya Sabha MPs, assured that they will vote against the bill.
(With inputs from agencies and NDTV)
