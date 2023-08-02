Hello User
Home/ Politics / News/  Can Delhi ordinance bill win the number test for PM Modi govt? Check who will support and who will vote against the bill

Can Delhi ordinance bill win the number test for PM Modi govt? Check who will support and who will vote against the bill

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:35 AM IST Sanchari Ghosh

Delhi ordinance bill likely to pass with comfortable majority in Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering

The Delhi ordinance bill is expected to comfortably pass the half-way mark in Parliament after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal assured the Centre that they will support the bill.

While the BJP-led NDA lacks a full majority in the Rajya Sabha, the backing of BJD, which has nine MPs in Rajya Sabha, and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy, which has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, ensure the bill can now easily attain the required support.

Delhi services bill: Where does the numbers stand for NDA?

Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members, and currently, 7 seats are vacant. So if all 238 existing members vote, the halfway mark would be 120.

Delhi services bill: Where does the numbers stand for NDA?

The BJP-led government claims to have a solid backing of 127 members out of the existing 238, inching comfortably above the halfway mark of 120. This includes - 103 members of BJP and allies in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sources close to the development also cited, the ruling party is also confident of the support of five nominated and one independent MPs.

Furthermore, the government has secured the support of regional parties like BJD and YSRCP.

Apart from this, a NDTV report said N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Mayawati's BSP, which have one MP each in the upper house, are also likely to support the bill.

Delhi ordinance bill: Who are likely to vote against the bill in the Parliament?

Around 109 MPs, including members from the 26-member opposition alliance INDIA and Independents are set to vote against the bill replacing the contentious Delhi services ordinance.

Delhi ordinance bill: Who are likely to vote against the bill in the Parliament?

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 have a presence in Rajya Sabha and have 101 MPs collectively. Apart from that, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has seven Rajya Sabha MPs, assured that they will vote against the bill.

(With inputs from agencies and NDTV)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST
