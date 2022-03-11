Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Can fight 2024 general polls together if Congress is willing to: Mamata Banerjee

Can fight 2024 general polls together if Congress is willing to: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee rejected the views of a section of BJP leaders who claimed that the victory in the four states reflects people's mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
2 min read . 05:04 PM IST Livemint

Banerjee termed the BJP's victory in assembly elections in four states as 'not a true reflection of people's mandate' and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. 

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. 

“If Congress wants, we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Do not be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (assembly polls in four states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical," said Banerjee. 

“If Congress wants, we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Do not be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (assembly polls in four states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical," said Banerjee. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress," she added. 

Regarding her party's performance in Goa, the TMC chief said that it was “enough". 

“TMC got 6% votes in Goa within three months of the party's launch there. It is enough," said Banerjee. 

Further, she termed the BJP's victory in assembly elections in four states as “not a true reflection of people's mandate" and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery.

“There was loot and malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav should not be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20% to 37% this time," said Banerjee. 

Banerjee also rejected the views of a section of BJP leaders who claimed that the victory in the four states reflects people's mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP should stop daydreaming," she said.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated on Thursday that ‘the 2022 verdict decided the outcome of 2024.’

“After the 2019 polls, some political pundits had said that the 2017 poll results had decided the 2019 outcome. I think they will say that the 2022 poll verdict decided the outcome of 2024 elections," PM Modi said.

The BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!