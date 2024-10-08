Can Kamala Harris win by standing for nothing?
SummaryIf Bernie Sanders and Dick Cheney can agree, they can’t possibly be wrong—or right, for that matter.
Self-awareness is a rare trait in a politician, so when Tim Walz described himself at last week’s vice presidential debate as a “knucklehead," the Minnesota governor should have been applauded rather than mocked. It was a welcome moment of honesty in a short national political career that has so far been characterized by extended episodes of biographical dissimulation.