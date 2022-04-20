Can our exporters benefit from the Sri Lankan crisis?

Tea and textile exports have long been Sri Lanka’s strength. Textiles and apparel make up more than 50% of its overall exports, while tea accounts for 17%. Financial troubles and ensuing power cuts in Sri Lanka, which has sought international aid, have made it challenging for Colombo to meet its export orders. The country’s exports began faltering during covid-19 pandemic and have only worsened after it ran out of foreign exchange to buy fuel. The steep rise in crude oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have added to its troubles. Buyers from across the globe are now looking for alternative suppliers.