Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Other Backward Caste (OBC)' remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Yadav on Friday asked "Can Rahul and Sonia Gandhi specify their caste and religion?"

Harnath told ANI that the Congress cannot tolerate the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class.

"Can Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi specify their caste and religion? A person who doesn't know himself has no right to say such things. Congress' DNA is against the backward classes. They cannot tolerate the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class. People of the country no longer take Rahul Gandhi seriously. He will wipe out Congress himself," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wayanad MP during the Odisha leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra courted controversy by saying that PM Modi was born in a general category, a remark which drew criticism from the entire Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Whenever BJP workers come to you, tell them one thing our Prime Minister lied to the entire country that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class, he belongs to the general caste. You tell this to every BJP worker," he said while addressing a gathering in Odisha's Jharsuguda.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Parliament called himself 'sabse bada OBC' (the biggest OBC) and accused the Congress of indulging in hypocrisy and adopting double standards while dealing with leaders of Backward communities.

"Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice to OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are in government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.

PM Modi continued his attack on the UPA government and said that the previous government did not deliver justice to OBCs.

