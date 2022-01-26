Ground report: Will Uttar Pradesh remain the BJP's fortress?

The two main challengers to the BJP are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav. Mayawati, who became the chief minister in 2007, has since seen her voteshare erode consistently. Observers, therefore, believe it is largely a bipolar contest between the BJP and SP. In 2017, the BJP swept the state by winning a massive majority of 312 constituencies out of 403. It rose to prominence in the state by mobilizing the non-Yadav OBC votes and non-Jatav Dalit votes–on top of the Hindu upper caste that formed their core votebank. For Akhilesh to make a comeback, he would have to make a dent in this constituency, which would form his incremental vote on top of Muslims and Yadavs.