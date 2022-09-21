Can you actually ditch your car for an e-bike? Maybe

Sales of accessories for bike commuting have ticked up significantly in recent years, too. Nicholas Martinez, director of sales at Burley, a Eugene, Ore.-based bike trailer company, says demand has jumped dramatically with the rise of e-bikes. Trailers, along with baskets or panniers (storage bags attached to the bike frame), let e-bikers transport passengers and goods without committing to a larger cargo bike. Trailers such as those Burley sells attach to the rear hub of any bike, and have interiors designed specifically for children, pets, or cargo. Panniers can lug office and gym gear. Retailers have been scrambling to keep sales floors stocked with all the new options from traditional bike manufacturers, American and foreign. New direct-to-consumer companies are also doing brisk business.