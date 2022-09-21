Can you actually ditch your car for an e-bike? Maybe
If you’re looking to take advantage of your city’s improved biking infrastructure, you’ll need the right bike and accessories.
Each weekday morning, like millions of other American parents, Emily Lecuyer, 39, drops her kids off at daycare.
Instead of loading them in a car, however, the CFO for an IT security company in Kansas City, Mo., transports her 1- and 2-year olds on her Rad Power Bikes RadWagon, a long tail cargo electric bike. After pedaling her progeny 3 miles to their destination, Ms. Lecuyer journeys another 5 miles to her office. She might arrive with her hair a bit windswept, but, thanks to the bike’s powerful motor, she never breaks much of a sweat. “I do everything on it," she said.
She finds the RadWagon so useful that she sold the Ford F-150 pickup truck on which she once relied. She and her husband now live in a one car, one e-bike household.
Bicycle industry analysts and advocates say Ms. Lecuyer is part of a growing contingent. According to the Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA), which tracks e-bike imports to the U.S., 880,000 e-bikes came into the country in 2021, up from about 450,000 in 2020.
The NPD Group, an American market research firm, estimated total sales at one million for 2021. E-bikes outsold electric cars in the U.S. and in Europe in 2021, according to data from Bloomberg and Deloitte. And U.S. e-bike sales are expected to reach at least three million annually by 2025, according to LEVA.
Sales of accessories for bike commuting have ticked up significantly in recent years, too. Nicholas Martinez, director of sales at Burley, a Eugene, Ore.-based bike trailer company, says demand has jumped dramatically with the rise of e-bikes. Trailers, along with baskets or panniers (storage bags attached to the bike frame), let e-bikers transport passengers and goods without committing to a larger cargo bike. Trailers such as those Burley sells attach to the rear hub of any bike, and have interiors designed specifically for children, pets, or cargo. Panniers can lug office and gym gear. Retailers have been scrambling to keep sales floors stocked with all the new options from traditional bike manufacturers, American and foreign. New direct-to-consumer companies are also doing brisk business.
That puts would-be e-bike shoppers in an excellent position. “Four years ago, there weren’t a lot of options. But now, there are so many kinds of e-bikes," said Jake Lanich, assistant manager at Mike’s Bikes, a group of 12 bike stores in San Francisco. Cargo bikes, such as Ms. Lecuyer’s, offer enough supplemental power to tow a respectable 300 pounds of stuff and to supplant her pickup as a way to handle daily tasks. Other ebikes promise smooth rides and a protracted battery life akin to what you’d get with a practical hybrid sedan. And other bikes are pumped with cutting-edge technology that lets them zoom along.
Among the caveats: Though many e-bikes could go faster, their speed in the U.S. and EU is capped at 28 mph. Still, John MacArthur, a researcher in sustainable transportation at Portland State University in Oregon, says the explosion of e-bike options should push more people to view two wheels as preferable to four.
He points out that nearly half of all American vehicle trips are under 3 miles, according to household travel surveys conducted by the Federal Highway Administration. Most people, he says, consider 5 miles a reasonable distance to travel on a bike. But thanks to their motors, e-bikes make even 10-mile errands easy.
In some parts of the country, Mr. MacArthur’s prophecy already appears to have been realized. As Mr. Lanich reported, “E-bikes are very popular transportation here in San Francisco for hauling kids, groceries, work commutes. People want to avoid the hassles of parking and cars." He’s even noticed that Oracle Park, home of the city’s Major League Baseball team, has introduced a free e-bike valet, which is usually fairly in demand.
Among the other advantages listed by those who favor e-bikes over cars: the new freedom from dealing with congestion, gas prices and expensive maintenance. E-bikers like Shawn Lohkamp, 50, a retired U.S. Air Force nurse in Albuquerque, N.M., say that their new vehicles have made getting around more enjoyable. “E-bikes just changed my life," said Ms. Lohkamp. “I save on gas, I get a workout, I can get downtown on the bike path faster than driving. And my e-bike makes it fun."
If there is a catch, it is that e-bikes can cost anywhere from just over $1,000 to well over $10,000. Advocacy groups at federal and local levels are lobbying for e-bikers to get similar tax breaks and incentives as those for electric car drivers.
Help is already on the way. California has a statewide e-bike subsidy. Denver has designated funds of up to $1,700 per purchase for e-bike rebates, with half reserved for lower-income applicants. And e-bikers also benefit from some of New York City’s programming for non-powered bikers, including its free helmets program.
And even if you don’t buy an e-bike yourself, you can rent one in cities across the country through bike-share systems, an option which has proven popular in New York, Austin, Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio, and other metropolises. Data from 2021 shows that, in cities with e-bikes in their bike share programs, people were 36% more likely to travel with power than without, according to Ash Lovell, electric bicycle policy manager at national industry trade group People for Bikes. The popularity has led cities including Nashville, Tenn., and Madison, Wisc., to replace their entire fleet of rental bikes with e-bikes.
But that means cities will have to improve the infrastructure that’s available to e-bikers. Ms. Lovell is hopeful this will happen. “It looks like the U.S. is really going to lean into this as more people see bikes as an alternative to cars," she said.
It is already happening in Kansas City, which is on track to meet its promise to install 15 miles of new protected bike lanes by the end of 2022. Ms. Lecuyer says the additions have already “completely changed the culture here. The lanes are busy, and I see more bikes showing up outside my office building."
Biking advocates hope drivers see that the projects are good for them too. “The more people biking, the more biking infrastructure, the less traffic on the road," said Bill Nesper, executive director of the Washington, D.C.,-based League of American Bicyclists. “That benefits everyone."
Time for a Test Drive?
Both major bike brands and direct-to-consumer upstarts are releasing new e-bikes at a steady clip. Here, three that might earn a spot in your garage.
1. THE RELIABLE COMPACT
The Specialized Turbo Vado 3.0 will efficiently get you from work to the store to home. It has an 80 mm suspension fork for uneven roads, and a 250-watt motor integrated into the frame. As with most e-bikes, you can choose your preferred amount of pedal assist from eco (the least) to turbo (the most). The Specialized ‘Mission Control’ app lets you further custom-tune the bike’s motor and can activate a remote antitheft feature that disables the motor. From $3,250, Specialized.com
2. JUNK IN THE TRUNK
Yuba’s powerful Spicy Curry cargo bike is a grocery getter and workhorse. It’s rated to carry up to 440 pounds, be that the weight of up to three passengers or your farmers market haul. Yuba specially designs its cargo-bike geometry with a low center of gravity to keep a fully loaded bike balanced. It’s powered by a Bosch cargo-specific motor that supplies enough torque to amplify the rider’s pedal-power by 400%—handy for shuttling kids to school before work without breaking a sweat. From $5,199, YubaBikes.com
3. FAST AND FURIOUS
For those who will miss taking their shiny sports car to work, Swiss-based Stromer’s new ST7 combines technology from the automotive and cycling worlds for one capable—and dare we say flashy —commuter bike. It employs a low-maintenance noiseless carbon belt drive, a 12-speed pinion gearbox and push-button shifting, ABS brakes to prevent mishaps during sudden stops, a 940-watt motor, Pirelli Angel ST Sport tires, 160 miles of battery range, interior cable routing and cellphone connectivity. From $13,400, StromerBike.com
Bells and Whistles
These accessories are essential for getting the most use out of your new e-bike, especially if you’re planning to use one as a replacement for your car.
1. DOME DEFENSE
Any bicycle helmet will protect a commuting noggin as well as it does that of a dedicated roadie or adrenaline-chasing mountain biker. Still, commuter-specific helmets have a less sporty, more stylish design. Though streamlined, the Sweet Protection Outrider Commuter Helmet still offers serious protection for direct and rotational impacts. $150, SweetProtection.com
2. SHIELDING SHADES
You can also smugly sail by cars in gridlock behind Sweet’s new Ronin RIG shield frames, which keeps out wind, bugs, rain and grit. The large, photochromatic lens is perfect for quickly navigating between bright sunshine and building shade. $250, SweetProtection.com
3. TOUGH TOWER
With a customizable bicycle trailer, you can adapt a non-cargo e-bike to pull children, pets and inanimate cargo only when needed. Though such trailers have been around far longer than e-bikes, the e-bike surge has boosted their sales dramatically: Pedal-assist bikes make towing weight much more feasible (and attractive) for a much wider pool of riders. Burley’s D’Lite X trailer comes in one- or two-child versions. It has suspension, treaded tires with reflective trim and a collapsible seating area that converts the trailer into cargo space. From $900, Burley.com
4. BEEFY BAG
A favorite of conventional bike commuters for decades, sleek panniers can usually hold what you’ll need for work, the gym and other daily tasks. Carrying weight on the bike frame trumps doing so with a backpack or messenger bag, both of which can leave you sweaty and require more energy. Ortlieb’s brightly colored, durable bags resist water, mud and road-grime, feature watertight closures and attach to a bike rack on the frame. The Back Roller Free model is constructed from PVC-free polyurethane for heavy use and to keep contents protected. The bags sport shoulder straps and reflectors and detach quickly from the bike to let you bring your possessions into the office. From $210, Ortlieb.com
The Wall Street Journal is not compensated by retailers listed in its articles as outlets for products. Listed retailers frequently are not the sole retail outlets.