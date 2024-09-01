‘Can you stop this ’Bali Pratha’ at Kamakhya’: NDA allies criticize Assam’s Himanta Sarma over Jumma break controversy

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the decision of the Assam Assembly to end the 2-hour break for Jumma prayers “is against the standard of the Constitution”.

1 Sep 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(PTI)

Leaders of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), key allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), criticized the Assam Assembly's decision to end the 2-hour break for Jumma prayers. While Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the move, here’s what JD(U) and LJP leaders said:

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the decision of the Assam Assembly “is against the standard of the Constitution”. He even asked Sarma if he would to stop the 'Bali Pratha' at Assam’s Kamakhya Temple.

“I would like to ask the Assam chief minister that you impose a ban on the namaz break on Fridays and say that this will increase the work potential...there’s a significant part of the Hindu religion...the doors of Kamakhya Temple open during sacrificial ritual...can you stop this 'Bali Pratha'?...No one has the right to attack religious practices...," Neeraj Kumar told news agency ANI.

Kumar also said it would be better if the Assam CM had focused more on lifting people above poverty.l

LJP Delhi president Raju Tiwari also criticized the move, according to Lokmat and the Times of India. He reportedly argued that the freedom of religious practice must be respected.

Assam Assembly ends two-hour Jumma break

The Assam Assembly ended the practice of a two-hour adjournment for Jumma Prayers, every Friday that was introduced by Saadulah's Muslim League government in colonial Assam.

According to the previous rule, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 am to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz, but, as per the new rule, the Assembly will conduct its proceedings without any adjournment for religious purposes.

As per the amended rule, the Assam Assembly will commence its proceedings at 9.30 am every day, including Fridays. The order stated that the amendment was done to scrap the colonial practice which aimed at dividing the society on a religious basis.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa defended the move and said that Hindu and Muslim MLAs together sat and unanimously took the decision that they will work during this period also.

(With inputs from agencies)

1 Sep 2024
