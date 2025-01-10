Canada's next prime minister will be selected on March 9 through a leadership vote, governing Liberal Party has announced. Justin Trudeau, who resigned from the post earlier this week, will continue to serve as prime minister until a new leader is chosen

“After a robust and secure nation-wide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election,” Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada, said in a statement.

Who are the front runners? Former central banker Mark Carney and ex-Finance Minster Chrystia Freeland are the front runners for the next PM's post.

The next Liberal leader could be the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country's history. All three opposition parties have vowed to bring down the Liberals' minority government in a no confidence vote after Parliament resumes on March 24. Meanwhile, the Liberals' chances of winning the next election look slim. In the latest poll by Nanos, the Liberals trail the opposition Conservatives 45% to 23%.

What triggered Justin T'rudeau's resignation? Trudeau announced his resignation Monday after facing an increasing loss of support both within his party and in the country. He became deeply unpopular with voters over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing as well as surging immigration.

The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump keeps calling Canada the 51st state and has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods.

Trudeau told Freeland last month he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister but that she could remain deputy prime minister and the point person for U.S.-Canada relations. Freeland resigned shortly after and released a scathing letter about the government that proved to be the last straw for the embattled leader.

Within days, Trudeau was also forced to resign within days