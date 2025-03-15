Canada’s versatile finance minister starts fifth cabinet job in 6 years

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who was named to his post on Friday, is seen by his colleagues as a versatile and reliable pair of hands, now starting his fifth different cabinet job in less than six years.

Champagne, 54, known for his ebullient manner and good humor, worked as a lawyer and businessman before entering parliament as a member of the ruling Liberal Party in 2015.

As innovation minister, Champagne led the effort to attract billions of dollars in foreign investment into the electric vehicle and auto battery sector. The effort has recently faltered in many parts of the world, including Canada.

Advertisement

He entered cabinet as trade minister in January 2017 and was part of the team that traveled across the United States in a successful campaign to save the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump had threatened to tear up.

In July 2018, he switched to the infrastructure portfolio but was on the move again in November 2019, becoming foreign minister. That job lasted until January 2021, when he took over at the innovation ministry.

When former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in January he would be stepping down, Champagne was mentioned as a potential replacement. He quickly said he would stay out of the race to focus on Trump's tariffs threat.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions of my life but I think it's the right one at the right time," he said.

Advertisement