Canadian election threatens Justin Trudeau’s grip on power

Since the last election in October 2019, Mr. Trudeau has led a minority government, requiring support from other parties to get legislation passed. A majority in Monday’s election would allow Mr. Trudeau to push through his agenda without having to strike deals with opposition parties. It would also give his party control over parliamentary committees, whose investigations into financial ties between the prime minister’s family and a youth charity, as well as alleged sexual misconduct among military leadership, have proved politically embarrassing.