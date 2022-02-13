Canadian police on Sunday began arresting protesters in a renewed effort to clear access to a crucial bridge connecting Detroit with the Canadian border city of Windsor, Ontario.

Over 100 police officers surrounded the remaining protesters on a main street that leads to access to the Ambassador Bridge, over which hundreds of millions of dollars of goods are transported by trucks into the U.S. and Canada each day. The Windsor police department, through its official Twitter account, said it was removing the protesters “at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area." Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said individual demonstrators and their vehicles were mostly cleared as of 8:30 a.m. ET. The area was blocked off to traffic by police.

Police in Windsor massed Saturday morning to enforce a court order allowing them to forcibly remove the protesters, who had mostly blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge since late Monday. Efforts stalled Saturday after the initial crowd of roughly 50 protesters swelled to as big as 500.

However, local media indicated that the number of protesters had dwindled sharply to a few dozen on Sunday morning, with only a few vehicles remaining.

