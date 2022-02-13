Canadian police begin to clear protesters disrupting cross-border bridge traffic

Over 100 police officers surrounded the remaining protesters on a main street that leads to access to the Ambassador Bridge, over which hundreds of millions of dollars of goods are transported by trucks into the U.S. and Canada each day. The Windsor police department, through its official Twitter account, said it was removing the protesters “at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area." Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said individual demonstrators and their vehicles were mostly cleared as of 8:30 a.m. ET. The area was blocked off to traffic by police.

