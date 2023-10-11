"I will ride the cart, and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favorite," said an unapologetic Bhupesh Baghel after BJP shared a photo of him playing Candy Crush at a party meeting on social media platform, X. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister responded to BJP's comments on his viral Candy Crush photo and said that he likes the game very much and he has “passed the level well, that will also continue." The viral photo was shared by Bhartiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya on social media site X. In his post, he said that Bhupesh Baghel is relaxed because he “knows that no matter how much he fights, the government will not come." “Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH," he added. Responding to the post, Bhupesh Baghel, in his X post, said that the BJP raises objection against all of his acts. Recalling past incidents, he said, “Earlier BJP had objection that why do I ride a cart, why do I ride a bumblebee, why do I play gilli danda, why are Chhattisgarh Olympics being held in the state?"

He also said that he will continue to do whatever he wants to do and will not shy away from playing Candy Crush. The Chhatisgarh CM also shared that he has passed decent level in the game.

“Got photo before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objection on that. In fact, they have objection to my existence. But it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not. I will also ride the cart and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favorite. I have passed the level well, that will also continue. Rest of Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless. I will also ride the cart and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favorite. I have passed the level well, that will also continue, " he said in his post on X.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!