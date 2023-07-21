comScore
Politics / News/  'Cannot guarantee the North East…' says Raj Thackeray on Manipur women paraded video
‘Cannot guarantee the North East…’ says Raj Thackeray on Manipur women paraded video

 2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

MNS leader Raj Thackeray criticizes central govt for not taking action in Manipur viral video case, warns that Northeast may not remain part of India.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray has said that the words of the Prime Minister are not enough and if action is not taken then it cannot be guaranteed that Northeast will continue to remain a part of India. (Sandip Mahankal)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray sharply criticized the central government for not taking strict action against the perpetrators in the Manipur viral video case where two women were paraded naked by a mob and were later gangraped. Thackeray noted that the words of the Prime Minister are not enough and if action is not taken then it cannot be guaranteed that Northeast will continue to remain a part of India.

Also Read: Manipur Violence LIVE Updates

In a tweet on Thursday, Thackeray wrote, “The visuals which are circulating on various social media regarding the Manipur barbaric incident are heart wrenching and a shame on the government."

The senior Maharashtra leader informed that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with an appeal to find a solution to the violence in Manipur on an urgent basis. The MNS chief urged central government to take a firm stand on the incident and appealed for the perpetrators to be hanged till death for the heinous act. He also added that if the government doesn't take any action then the President should interfere.

“If after a few years, something very damaging and detrimental takes place, then the government will be responsible. Though the Prime Minister has condemned this incident, it’s not enough. Words are not enough!! Action is the need of the day! Otherwise one cannot guarantee the Northeast to remain a part of our country." the MNS chief noted.

Also Read: Manipur women who were paraded naked were forcibly taken from police custody

What is the Manipur incident?

Reportedly, two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob on May 4 and were subsequently gangraped, while the women's family members were also murdered by the mob. Manipur has been marred by violent protests between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which have claimed the lives of 150 people and displaced 40,000.

Also Read: Manipur video: Kuki survivor recounts ‘take of your clothes, or will kill you…’

The two women recently said they were trying to flee when they were stopped and rescued by the police. They were being taken to a police station when a mob stopped the police van and forcibly seized the women, according to an Indian Express report.

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
