MNS leader Raj Thackeray criticizes central govt for not taking action in Manipur viral video case, warns that Northeast may not remain part of India.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray sharply criticized the central government for not taking strict action against the perpetrators in the Manipur viral video case where two women were paraded naked by a mob and were later gangraped. Thackeray noted that the words of the Prime Minister are not enough and if action is not taken then it cannot be guaranteed that Northeast will continue to remain a part of India.
What is the Manipur incident?
Reportedly, two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob on May 4 and were subsequently gangraped, while the women's family members were also murdered by the mob. Manipur has been marred by violent protests between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which have claimed the lives of 150 people and displaced 40,000.
The two women recently said they were trying to flee when they were stopped and rescued by the police. They were being taken to a police station when a mob stopped the police van and forcibly seized the women, according to an Indian Express report.