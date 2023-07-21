Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray sharply criticized the central government for not taking strict action against the perpetrators in the Manipur viral video case where two women were paraded naked by a mob and were later gangraped. Thackeray noted that the words of the Prime Minister are not enough and if action is not taken then it cannot be guaranteed that Northeast will continue to remain a part of India.

