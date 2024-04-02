Can't have a monopoly over Lord Ram: Sachin Pilot says ‘Ram Temple construction did not happen because of BJP but…’
Ram temple in Ayodhya was constructed after the Supreme Court gave its final verdict which was acceptable to all parties, Congress' Sachin Pilot stated.
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said no matter how hard the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries, it can never have a monopoly over Lord Ram or any religion as Lord Ram belongs to everyone.
