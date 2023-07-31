The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday slammed a lawyer during a hearing on the Manipur Viral video which saw two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men on 4 May. The CJI told the lawyer that there are crimes that are taking place against women across the country, that is India's social reality. “We are dealing with an unprecedented magnitude of violence against women in communal and sectarian strife." the CJI was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

