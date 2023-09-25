Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sparked fresh buzz about an NCP-BJP rift on Monday after voicing uncertainty about his tenure. The development came mere hours after the ‘rebel’ leader skipped Home Minister Amit Shah's programs in Mumbai in favour of prior commitments in Baramati. Amid a persistent deadlock over the NCP's name and poll symbol, Pawar also said that he would accept the "final" decision of the Election Commission.

“Today, I have the responsibility of the Finance Department, but I can't say whether it will be there tomorrow or not," he said while addressing a program in Pune.

While the junior Pawar has made no bones about his Chief Ministerial aspirations, he dismissed speculative reports of a administrative reshuffle.

“There is no truth in this news…I think only about the development… " he said on Monday.

The lawmaker had been conspicuous in his absence as Shah visited visited the residences of CM Ekanth Shinde, and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to take darshan of Lord Ganesh.

The Home Minister had also visited the famous Lalbaug cha Raja pandal and delivered the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture at Mumbai University.

"I was in Baramati on Friday. I have allotted my time for Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Baramati on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, respectively. The annual meeting of Baramati Bazar Samiti, Barmati Bank, and Sahyog Grihnirman Sanstha was scheduled in Baramati on Friday. I had already informed Amit Shah's office about the same," Pawar had told reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad when asked about his absence.

Pawar also touched upon the Muslim reservation issue on Monday, noting that this was a three party government.

"Earlier, when the reservation was given, the court had given permission for reservation in education but not in employment. This is the government of three parties. So I will keep this issue before CM and Deputy CM, and we will try to find a solution for it," he said in a press briefing in Pune.

