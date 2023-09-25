'Can't say whether…': Ajit Pawar sparks fresh buzz about rift in Maharashtra's BJP-NCP alliance2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar sparks fresh buzz about NCP-BJP rift after voicing uncertainty about his tenure.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sparked fresh buzz about an NCP-BJP rift on Monday after voicing uncertainty about his tenure. The development came mere hours after the ‘rebel’ leader skipped Home Minister Amit Shah's programs in Mumbai in favour of prior commitments in Baramati. Amid a persistent deadlock over the NCP's name and poll symbol, Pawar also said that he would accept the "final" decision of the Election Commission.