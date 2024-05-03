Can't stop Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav from contesting polls as…: SC responds to ‘namesake candidates’ plea
The Supreme Court refused to address the issue of 'namesake' candidates in Lok Sabha elections 2024, stating it could affect their rights. The petitioner sought to withdraw the plea after the court's disinclination to entertain it.
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a plea urging the Election Commission to address the problem of "namesake" candidates in Lok Sabha elections 2024. After a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai showed disinclination to entertain the plea, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw it.