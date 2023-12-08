'Can't tolerate woman in power; where's proof?': Opposition as Lok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra
Opposition leaders lashed out at the BJP on Friday as TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha. The lawmaker has been accused of taking cash and gifts in order to pose questions to the Parliament. Leaders from various parties staged a walkout as a voice vote led to Moitra's removal – soon after an Ethics Committee report on the matter was tabled.