Capital gains: How zombie town Amaravati could rise again with TDP in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh’s finances are not healthy. The YSRCP government devoted its focus to welfare measures and over its five-year rule, spent ₹4.56 trillion on them. Of this, ₹2.71 trillion was spent on cash handouts and ₹1.84 trillion on various other schemes. With the state’s revenue not rising commensurately, it faced cash-flow problems, leading to delays in payment of salaries, pensions and other dues. As its ability to borrow was limited by law, the state government resorted to off-budget borrowings. The Centre admonished the state for this move and added these amounts to its borrowing limit, further exacerbating its financial position.