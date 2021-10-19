Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will launch a new political party soon in the run up to Assembly elections in 2022.

"The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," tweeted Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh said he is hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest.

We are also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions, Captain singh further added.

I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats, Singh said, adding that he promises people he will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake.

After stepping down as the chief minister, Amarinder met union home minister Amit Shah, sparking speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, with the latest move, the rumours have been put to rest for now.

He had then said the discussions the the home minister were centered around the prolonged farmers’ agitation against farm laws, urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP.

Amarinder resigned as the chief minister after a prolonged infighting with cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder Singh had said he felt humiliated at the way party high command in Delhi handled the party affairs in Punjab. He was miffed with the leadership for calling a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet, which is the prerogative of the chief minister.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.