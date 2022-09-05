Caring for family doesn’t have to be unpaid work

“I still needed to work and have income so I decided I might as well try to get paid," says Ms. Johnson, who began researching and found a Medicaid program that would allow her to earn income for providing care. She is paid $12.70 an hour by the managed care company handling the Medicaid program for 56 hours of care a week, which is about 40% less than she was earning from her bakery and doing social media for a farm market, but it helps. “Our expenses on the electric side are really high," she says, noting that her brother has a ventilator and oxygen machine that runs 24 hours a day.