(Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister on Friday, along with a new cabinet that may be about half the size of Justin Trudeau’s executive, people familiar with the matter said.

The cabinet is expected to have between 15 and 20 ministers, down from 37 currently including the prime minister, according to one of the people, speaking on condition they not be identified.

The former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor won the Liberal Party leadership race Sunday with more than 85% of the vote. He met with Trudeau and Liberal lawmakers on Monday, hired a chief of staff, then traveled to southern Ontario Wednesday to sit down with Doug Ford, the province’s premier.

Carney, 59, comes to power at a time when US President Donald Trump is creating upheaval in the global economy — and with US trading partners — with his tariff policy. Trump has also stirred much anger in Canada with his repeated comments that he believes Canada should be the 51st state. Carney said Wednesday he’s ready to speak with Trump if Canada’s sovereignty is respected.

It’s not known whether Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will keep their posts. All three have been heavily involved in the trade response.

LeBlanc, Champagne and Ford are scheduled to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Thursday to talk about tariffs, while Joly is the hosting Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Charlevoix, Quebec.

