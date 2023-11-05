Ahead of another meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra reiterated that the panel's chairman, Vinod Sonkar, asked her "cheap sordid irrelevant questions" during her deposition in the "cash-for-query" case on November 2. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mahua Moitra hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reminding the party: “…before you push out women MPs with fake narrative, remember, I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim." ALSO READ: From ‘personal life’ to ‘Dubai stay’: Mahua Moitra reveals 'filthy' questions that made her leave ethics panel probe She said the record mentions everything in "black and white" — from the chief's "irrelevant questions" to the Opposition’s protests. "Besharam & Behuda," she said in a tweet. Mahua Moitra also alleged that the BJP is planning criminal cases against her. "Welcome them - only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for ₹13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," she said. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took a jibe at Mahua Moitra and said, "Yesterday, she told the press that there was a coal scam of ₹13,000 crore. Today she is writing about a scam of ₹1 lakh 30 thousand, are you really scared?" He said earlier in the day that the TMC MP accepted businessman Darshan Hiranandani's offer but not Gautam Adani's.

What has happened so far?

Mahua Moitra is facing 'Cash for Query' charges made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Mahua Moitra denied the allegation and appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 in connection with the matter. She, however, stormed out of the meeting, alleging that the panel asked her personal questions.

She further described the episode as "proverbial vastraharan (stripping)" referring to the chapter in Mahabharat, where Kauravas humiliated Padavas' queen Draupadi in darbar.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar alleged that "un-parliamentary language" was used by Mahua Moitra against him and other members during cross-examination following her deposition before the panel.

Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP and member of the Parliament Ethics Committee, said Mahua Moitra "went beyond all limits of decency". Sarangi alleged that the TMC MP "spoke for more than one hour and she talked about her personal life in which I don't think anybody was interested".

Now, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will hold a meeting on November 7 in Delhi to adopt a draft report on the alleged 'cash-for-query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

