Business News/ Politics / News/  Why Mahua Moitra wasn't allowed to speak in Lok Sabha on cash-for query case

Why Mahua Moitra wasn't allowed to speak in Lok Sabha on cash-for query case

Livemint

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow TMC MP Mahua Moitra to speak in the Lower House on the Ethics Committee recommendation. Here's why:

TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow TMC MP Mahua Moitra to speak in the Lower House on the Ethics Committee recommendation. Birla said Moitra got the opportunity to defend herself at the panel meet.

