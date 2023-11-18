Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for levelling "cash-for-posting" allegations against his son on Saturday. He said the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) chief "is desperate for attention" and that he has "become an expert in coming up with conspiracy theories".

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Siddaramaiah clarified on a viral video of his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah and denied his involvement in the "cash-for-posting scam".

Taking potshots at Kumaraswamy for levelling such allegations, the CM said, "Looks like former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is desperate for attention. Medically it is termed as Histrionic Personality Disorder. Better to address it soon than never."

What's in the viral viral video and what did HD Kumaraswamy allege?

Sharing the viral video clip on social media, Kumaraswamy accused Yathindra of being involved in a "cash for posting scam".

In the purported video Yathindra, a former Congress MLA, is heard saying, "Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No I didn't give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five." Then he speaks to Mahadeva, "Mahadeva, why are you giving something...? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done," news agency PTI reported.

According to Kumaraswamy, Yathindra spoke to R Mahadeva, a sub-registrar at Ganganagar in Bengaluru, who has been appointed as the CM's Officer on Special Duty R Mahadeva.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy alleged that an official's name mentioned in a phone conversation, reportedly between Siddaramaiah and his son, has figured in the transfer list of police inspectors released on the previous night.

Kumaraswamy sought to know how did Vivekananda, who figured in the phone conversation, appear in the transfer list within 48 hours of the charges he levelled.

The JD(S) chief even shared the transfer list issued by the police department on November 17. The order list comprising 13 names showed transfer of an official by name Vivekananda from state intelligence to VV Puram police station in Mysuru city.