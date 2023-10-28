Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the caste census is necessary to know the exact number of OBCs in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing the rally in Madhya Pradesh' Damoh where she said, “Caste census is necessary to know the exact number of OBCs in the country," PTI reported.

Earlier, Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in Telangana for the upcoming assembly polls to be held on 30 November, promised to conduct a caste census if Congress is voted to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As time passes, our expectations from the political leaders keep decreasing. Now when I ask people about their expectations from the government or the leaders, the answer is the same that their life is full of struggle... Their expectations are minimal... They want roads, water, electricity, and relief from price rises... The situation has become strange. There is a lot of migration due to lack of opportunities," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Vadra further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked, “Why did the BJP govt in MP implement Ladli Behna Yojana just months ahead of assembly polls and not earlier?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Congress party has unveiled an updated roster of key campaigners for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election, set to take place next month. At the forefront of this list is Mallikarjun Kharge, the national president of the Congress, ANI reported.

The party has disclosed its candidates in three separate lists, comprising 144 candidates in the initial list, and 88 candidates in the second list, which also included the replacement of three candidates and a sole candidate in the third list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Congress party has made changes in candidates for seven constituencies within the state, in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states slated to conduct elections this year. The state is all set for the polls on November 17, with the vote tallying scheduled for December 3. During this electoral process, constituents will be selecting representatives for the 230 Assembly constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

