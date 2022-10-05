Cattle roam this $15.5mn Colorado ranch—but it once belonged to the dinosaurs
Allosaurus bones were discovered on the roughly 108,277-acre property known as Three Springs Ranch
In 1979, 12-year-old India Wood discovered an allosaurus skeleton on a northwest Colorado property known as Three Springs Ranch.
Located just east of the aptly named town of Dinosaur, the cattle ranch is now listing for the first time in half a century, asking $15.5 million.
Totaling roughly 108,277 deeded and leased acres, Three Springs Ranch contains a house for the owners when they visit, two employee houses, and two houses used by hunters when needed, according to listing agent Brian Smith of Hall and Hall.
Jack Foster, a New-Orleans based investor, has owned Three Springs Ranch since the 1970s, when he and a group of investors bought the property under the name Three Springs Corporation. The ranch has about 21,034 deeded acres, he said, plus grazing rights on roughly 87,200 leased acres.
Colorado has a lengthy history with dinosaurs. The area was once roamed by species such as tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, and allosaurus, according to the book “Dinosaurs: Essential History." Three Springs Ranch borders Dinosaur National Monument, which contains over 1,500 dinosaur fossils, according to the National Park Service website. The town of Dinosaur got its name because of its proximity to the Dinosaur National Monument.
Ms. Wood, who grew up in Colorado Springs, said she began visiting Three Springs Ranch when she was 8 years old because her mother was friends with the ranch managers. While there, she often looked for arrowheads and fossils. One day in 1979, “I saw a little piece of bone sticking out of the hillside," she recalled. She started digging, and eventually uncovered a hip bone “the size of a turkey platter."
Ms. Wood took the bone home with her, she said, and continued digging on the hillside over the next few years. Based on her research at a local public library, she suspected the bones belonged to an allosaurus, but wasn’t sure. “I said, ‘I’m just a kid, I’m a girl, I couldn’t have found anything important,’ so I kept digging it up by myself."
By 1982, Ms. Wood had 18 bones in her bedroom. That year, her mother decided to rent their home out, so she took the bones to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, which confirmed that they did in fact belong to an allosaurus. Along with a team sent by the museum, Ms. Wood spent the next two summers excavating the rest of the bones from Three Springs. They ended up with roughly half an allosaurus skeleton as well as bones from a stegosaurus,Ms. Wood said. The bones were gifted to the museum.
Today, much of Three Springs Ranch has been left in its natural state and is rich with fossils, wildlife and preserved Native American petroglyphs, according to Mr. Smith. On the grounds, employees raise cattle and host deer and elk hunts.
Mr. Foster, who is president of the Three Springs Corporation, said the group has decided to sell the ranch because he is getting ready to retire.