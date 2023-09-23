Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations conducted protests in the Cauvery river basin regions, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, and various other parts of the state, PTI reported. They appealed to the state government to refrain from releasing water to the neighbouring state. Amid ongoing protests in different regions of Karnataka regarding the release of Cauvery water from the state to Tamil Nadu, and with a call for a statewide shutdown, law enforcement agencies have increased security measures throughout the state. These demonstrations gained momentum after the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the directives issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which ordered Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka has consistently asserted that it cannot release water, citing its own requirements for drinking water and irrigation in the Cauvery basin regions. This decision is influenced by the water scarcity resulting from insufficient monsoon rainfall.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the dispute over Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Friday that the government is committed to protecting the interests of the state's farmers, reported PTI.

He also mentioned that during the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, it was decided to comply with the court's order regarding the distribution of Cauvery water.

On the preceding Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the CWMA order. A bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra, while refusing to interfere in the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, emphasized that both the CWMA and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are consistently convening and overseeing the assessment of water needs at 15-day intervals.

As per a report by PTI, the Supreme Court rejected an application submitted by the Tamil Nadu government, which sought an increase in its current allocation of Cauvery water from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs per day. Tamil Nadu had requested new directives for the release of Cauvery river water from Karnataka, arguing that the neighboring state had altered its stance and was providing a lesser amount of water than previously agreed upon.

On September 20, the Karnataka government submitted an application to the Supreme Court, requesting the court to instruct the CWMA to review its decision from September 18, which mandated the continuous release of 5,000 cusecs of river water to Tamil Nadu until September 29.

Karnataka in its application stated, “This water year of 2023-24 has begun on a bad note. The south-west monsoon which feeds the catchment in Karnataka has failed miserably. Even at the reservoir level, which covers a part of the catchment, the shortfall is 53.42 per cent. If the shortfall is considered up to the inter-State border Biligundulu, where flows are accountable, shortfall and distress would be much more than 53.42 per cent."

