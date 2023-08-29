Cauvery Water Dispute: Maanila Congress takes a jibe on MK Stalin, says, ‘Tamil Nadu needs a bold CM’2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Tamil Maanila Congress slams MK Stalin for the unresolved Cauvery dispute due to the lack of a bold Chief Minister. In Karnataka, the principal opposition BJP leader Basavaraj Ingin said the panel order is nothing but 'pushing farmers into a debt trap'.
AS Munavar Basha, the General Secretary of the Tamil Maanila Congress on Tuesday slammed MK Stalin and alleged that the Cauvery dispute continues unresolved due to the absence of a bold Chief Minister in the state.
