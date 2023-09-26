Bengaluru bandh today: Cauvery water dispute straining Karnataka-Tamil Nadu ties explained4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Various organisations in Bengaluru have called for a bandh in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The directive from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) instructed Karnataka to extend the release of 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday said his government will not curtail the “Bengaluru bandh" called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu have intensified.
