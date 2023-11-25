The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is also looking into the allegations against her.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

