CBI raids 15 locations linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided multiple locations, including residences as well as business establishments, linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh in alleged a corruption case, officials said.

The raids are underway at more than 15 premises of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother and MP DK Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru.the residence of DK Suresh too - Congress MP and brother of party's Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: CBI raids underway at more than 15 premises of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother & MP DK Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SPZ1i2sKo7 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

The CBI raids were condemned by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. “@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar ‘s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via