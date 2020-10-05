Subscribe
CBI raids 15 locations linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar
A file photo of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

CBI raids 15 locations linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The raids are underway at more than 15 premises linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar
  • The CBI raids were condemned by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided multiple locations, including residences as well as business establishments, linked to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh in alleged a corruption case, officials said.

The raids are underway at more than 15 premises of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother and MP DK Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru.the residence of DK Suresh too - Congress MP and brother of party's Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru.

The CBI raids were condemned by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. “@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar ‘s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

