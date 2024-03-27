CBI likely to seek Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody, after ED in liquor policy case
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case and is under the agency's remand till March 28.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to seek custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor Policy case after the Enforcement Directorate remand ends, reports suggested on March 27 quoting sources.
