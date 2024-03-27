The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to seek custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor Policy case after the Enforcement Directorate remand ends, reports suggested on March 27 quoting sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE Updates Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is under the agency's remand till March 28. Next day, the trial court had remanded him to ED custody until March 28.

The ED has told the Rouse Avenue Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) benefitted out of Delhi liquor policy and used ₹ 45 crore from that for Goa elections.

The AAP has denied the corruption accusations claiming they were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi’s Chief Minister while it fights the accusations in court.

Arvind Kejriwal has approached Delhi High Court with a plea against his arrest by ED. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED, sought three-week's time to file a detailed reply to Kejriwal's plea, stating they received the petition copy yesterday only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Chief Minister's petition, which has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being "illegal", is being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The Chief Minister appearing through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the court that ED was adopting delaying tactics. Singhvi urged the court to allow him to submit his response in the Chief Minister's prayer for interim relief seeking immediate release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 29, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, said that the Chief Minister will reveal in the court on March 28 where the money from the ‘so-called’ liquor scam is.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!