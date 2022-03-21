Central banks grapple with threat of slowing growth and rising inflation

But elsewhere in Asia, central banks feel less pressure to raise rates. Policy makers in China and Japan, for instance, Asia’s two largest economies, aren’t expected to follow the Fed in tightening policy soon. Domestic inflationary pressures in both economies are muted, meaning the hit from higher commodity prices will be felt more forcefully on growth than on inflation, giving the People’s Bank of China and the Bank of Japan leeway to keep policy loose to support growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}