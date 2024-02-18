Central govt ‘delinking’ Aadhaar cards of people in Bengal to deprive them of social benefits: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee also says her government would continue paying the beneficiaries of the various state-run welfare schemes even if a person does not have an Aadhaar card
In an apparent attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Centre “deactivated" Aadhaar card of people in the state before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls so that they do not get the benefits of various social welfare schemes of her government through their bank accounts.