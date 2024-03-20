Centre defends new EC appointment law, says pleas seek 'political controversy’
Centre contested that the two CECs were appointed because ‘it would not have been humanly not possible for one to discharge functions alone’
Centre on Wednesday registered its opposition to the pleas seeking stay on the new law for the panel selecting election commissioners. Under the new Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, the selection panel has the prime minister as the chairperson, and the leader of opposition and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are the two other members.