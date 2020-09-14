Centre eyes smooth passage of three labour codes in Parliament

The codes will offer flexibility to firms in hiring, based on demand elasticity, help increase fixed-term employment, allow factories with up to 300 employees to close units or departments, and sack workers without prior government nod, increasing the threshold for layoffs by three times. In April, the standing committee had advised the government to make this relaxation explicit in the IR Code bill and not leave it open-ended during the rule-making process through executive orders. However, the IR code is unlikely to make it explicit in the Act and leave it to the states to tinker around if they wished to, the second official added. “Whether explicit or implicit, the move once passed will be seen as a big reform in the labour sector."