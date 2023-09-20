Centre, Opposition come together to pass Women's Reservation Bill with 454 votes in Lok Sabha1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill granting 33% seats to women in Parliament and state assemblies.
The Lok Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill with 454 votes on Wednesday evening. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will grant 33% seats to women in the Lower House of Parliament as well as state legislative assemblies. Implementation of the proposed law can however take several more years – a fact that was vehemently underscored by Opposition leaders.