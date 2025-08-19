Centre to move constitutional amendment on UTs in Lok Sabha tomorrow, says report. Is J&K statehood on the cards?

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is likely to introduce the J&K Reorganisation Constitutional Amendment in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 August, sparking yet another buzz about ‘restoration of statehood’ to the erstwhile state – Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to the secretary-general of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh notifying him that he intends to move a Union Territory Administration (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, according to a report in The Tribune.

Some reports suggested it would be about statehood restoration, but there was no official confirmation about what the bill would be about. Other reports said it might as well be about reorganisation, not restoration of statehood.

JK Statehood annulled on 5 Aug Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was annulled on 5 August 2019 after Article 370 was abrogated. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.

The reports said Shah has also marked the letter for the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, the legislative department of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, and the legislative office of the Lok Sabha.

Shah also wrote to the Lok Sabha’s secretary-general to move an associated 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025.

SC grants 8 weeks to Centre The Supreme Court on 14 August sought the central government's response in 8 weeks on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood petition. It said the situation in J&K cannot be overlooked while emphasising the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

The situation in J&K cannot be overlooked.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard the petition filed by college teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshid Ahmad Malik.

The SC observed that the ground situation must be considered when restoring statehood. According to Bar and Bench, CJI BR Gavai said, “You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to the buzz with a ‘please I cant take this anymore GIF.’

Abdullah on earlier buzz Abdullah had said on 5 August that he is optimistic about ‘something positive’ for the Union Territory during the ongoing parliament session, but not on Tuesday, amid buzz over the centre planning something on the Jammu and Kashmir ‘statehood’.