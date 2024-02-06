Centre using sensitive state like Uttarakhand for tokenism…: Opposition slams BJP over Uniform Civil Code bill
Opposition parties criticize the Uttarakhand government for ignoring the rules of conduct while tabling the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the state assembly.
As the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill (UCC) was tabled in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, the opposition parties slammed the government citing that ‘rules of conduct of business’ were completely ignored. Meanwhile, former CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said ‘Centre using Uttarakhand for tokenism.’
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), proposing consistent laws for marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance across all communities in the state. This move fulfills a key promise by the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls. In March 2022, the Dhami government initiated a committee to draft the UCC, aiming to establish a comprehensive legal framework for citizens, regardless of their religion.
